The Jaguars (3-4) also re-signed linebacker Donald Payne on Tuesday. To make room for Smith and Payne, Jacksonville placed tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion/ankle) and linebacker D.J. Alexander (foot) on injured reserve.
The Jags also could be without linebackers Najee Goode (turf toe) and Leon Jacobs (hamstring) on Sunday against the New York Jets (1-5). Rookie linebacker Quincy Williams also is dealing with a hamstring injury.
