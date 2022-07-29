Jaguars sign Fry to replace errant kicker Mevis after 4 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A day after undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis badly missed three field-goal attempts during training camp practice, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived him and signed free agent Elliott Fry on Friday.
It was enough to prompt Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson to move in another direction less than a week before the team’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.
Fry will now compete with Ryan Santoso for Jacksonville’s kicking job. Santoso was better than Mevis during the first four practices but far from perfect.
Fry has appeared in three NFL games with Atlanta (2020), Kansas City (2021) and Cincinnati (2021) and made five of six field goals and five of seven extra points.
