Brown is the third player Jacksonville added to its active roster this week. The Jags signed rookie linebacker Dakota Allen off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad and rookie center Tyler Gauthier off New England’s practice squad Tuesday.
The Jaguars placed linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring) and offensive lineman Brandon Thomas (knee) on the team’s reserve/injured list.
