Sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton beat out Glennon for Jacksonville’s backup spot, but the Jaguars likely would turn to Glennon early in the season if they needed someone to start in place of second-year pro Gardner Minshew.
Glennon has started 22 of 29 games over seven NFL seasons with Oakland, Arizona, Chicago and Tampa Bay. He has 36 touchdowns passes and 20 interceptions. His last start came in 2017.
Nonveterans signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad include running back Nathan Cottrell, receiver Terry Godwin, cornerback Amari Henderson and punter Brandon Wright.
Others rounding out the bottom of the roster: tight end Ben Ellefson, linebacker LB Nate Evans, tight end Matt Flanagan, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, receiver Josh Hammond, offensive lineman K.C. McDermott, offensive lineman Austen Pleasants, receiver Trey Quinn and offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms.
Nonveterans on the practice squad earn $8,400 a week. They are not eligible to play in games.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.