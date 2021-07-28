It was the latest example of the learning curve for Meyer, a three-time collegiate national champion whose first year in the NFL has already included a few missteps. He had to part ways with his strength and conditioning coach, an accused racist, and had to replace his special teams coordinator, who stepped away for personal reasons for the second time in less than a year. He also was widely criticized for signing 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow to play tight end.