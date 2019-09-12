JACKSONVILLE (0-1) at HOUSTON (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Texans by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Jaguars 0-1-0, Texans 1-0-0

SERIES RECORD - Texans lead 21-13

LAST MEETING - Texans beat Jaguars 20-3, Dec. 30, 2018

LAST WEEK — Jaguars lost to Chiefs, 40-26; Texans lost to Saints 30-28

AP PRO32 RANKING - Jaguars No. 25, Texans No. 14

JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (23), PASS (9).

JAGUARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (18), PASS (30).

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (3), PASS (20).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (26), PASS (26).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Houston has won last two meetings and eight of last 10. ... Jacksonville rookie QB Gardner Minshew completed 22 of 25 passes last week for highest completion percentage in NFL debut in league history. He completed first 13 attempts for longest streak to start career in 40 seasons. He’ll start for Jaguars with QB Nick Foles out for season with broken collarbone. ... RB Leonard Fournette had 94 yards from scrimmage last week. He had 100 yards rushing with TD in only meeting with Texans in 2017. ... WR DJ Chark had four catches for career-high 146 yards with first TD of career last week. ... WR Chris Conley had six catches for career-best 97 yards and touchdown last week. ... WR Dede Westbrook had TD catch last week. ... WR Marqise Lee has had 18 catches for 234 yards in last four division games. ... CB Jalen Ramsey had five tackles last week. ... CB A.J. Bouye had six INTs and 32 passes defended with Houston from 2013-16 before signing with Jaguars. ... DE Calais Campbell has 7 ½ sacks in last four games against Houston. He has 25 sacks since signing with Jaguars in 2017. ... DE Yannick Ngakoue has 3 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles in last two games against Texans. ... Houston QB Deshaun Watson had 268 yards passing and 40 yards rushing last week in 24th career game to become fastest player to reach 6,000 yards passing (6,132) and 800 yards rushing (860) in NFL history. He had 234 yards passing and 66 yards rushing in last meeting with Jaguars. ... RB Carlos Hyde led team with 83 yards rushing in Houston debut after trade from Kansas City. ... RB Duke Johnson had 90 yards of offense in debut with Texans after trade from Cleveland. He has 2,203 yards receiving since 2015, most among running backs. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins led team with eight catches for 111 yards and two TDs last week. Hopkins had career-high 12 catches with 147 yards in last meeting with Jaguars. ... WR Will Fuller had two catches for 69 yards at Saints in return after missing last nine games in 2018 with knee injury. ... WR Kenny Stills had TD reception in debut with Houston after trade from Miami. ... For first time in 105 games, three-time Defensive Player of Year J.J. Watt did not make tackle or quarterback hit last week. Watt has 16 sacks against Jacksonville, second most against any team. ... LB Whitney Mercilus had sack and first career interception last week. He has six sacks and forced fumble in past five home games against Jaguars. ... S Tashaun Gipson had six INTs in three seasons with Jacksonville before signing with Texans this season. ... Houston released CB Aaron Colvin after struggles in opener. ... Fantasy tip: Hopkins should be good pickup after having sensational game in regular-season opener.

