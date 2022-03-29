Jacksonville will have full control of the home game for the first time, a change that could mean increased local revenue for a team playing more than 4,000 miles (6,437 kilometers) from home. The Jaguars will be in charge of ticketing, merchandise sales and game-day management.

“It’s hard to believe it will have been three years since our last game at Wembley,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “But that changes this autumn, and we look forward to coming back to our London home.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We have built a great fan base already in the U.K., and I look forward to that increasing as we reaffirm our commitment to the playing of one home game per season in the U.K. for the long term, as was always the ambition when we first played in 2013.”

Jacksonville played a “home game” at Wembley every year between 2013 and 2019 and would have played there again in 2020 had COVID-19 not halted international travel. The Jaguars returned to London last year and played one of two NFL games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jaguars initially signed a long-term deal with the NFL that granted them extended territorial rights – essentially allowing sponsorship deals – in the U.K. and landed them ticket revenue from Wembley, an 86,000-seat venue.

Story continues below advertisement

The 8,500-mile round trip is significant for Jacksonville’s financial stability. The Jaguars credit about 11% of their local revenue to playing annually abroad.

Advertisement

Jacksonville’s ticket, television, sponsorship and stadium revenue streams are smaller than NFL teams in larger markets. Earning money in London helps offset some of the disparity, and the game remains a critical part of the team’s long-term plan.

The Jags have built a dedicated U.K. fan base, Union Jax, and have made significant investment in community programs and charitable initiatives overseas. They also earned Sport England funding to ensure these programs are delivered to the most vulnerable areas throughout the U.K.

___