Chark missed three games last season because of injuries and managed 53 catches and five TDs while playing with three quarterbacks.
Meyer challenged the 6-foot-4 Chark in the offseason, calling him “a big guy that played little” in 2020. “And that can’t happen,” Meyer added.
Chark responded by adding close to 10 pounds of muscle and opened training camp as a starter opposite veteran Marvin Jones.
Without Chark for the preseason, 2018 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell is expected to get more opportunities alongside Jones and second-year pro Laviska Shenault.
