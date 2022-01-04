The team said in a statement: “To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord. We’re very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred.”
Hurts sent a letter to the NFL and the team, saying: “I am writing to inquire what follow-up action is being considered.”
“I tried to handle the situation with a lot of poise and show compassion for the people that fell down, really, but it could’ve been so much worse,” Hurts said Tuesday. “It didn’t hit me until after the fact, having time to reflect on it and think about it, so I just wanted to see what could be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again. That’s all I really care about it. That’s a very tragic incident and it could’ve been much, much worse but I don’t want it to happen again.”
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL