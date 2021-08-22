NOTES: LT Andre Dillard returned to practice Sunday on a limited basis after being sidelined by a knee injury. ... Rookie WR DeVonta Smith, just back from a knee injury, went to the sideline briefly but worked out the problem and returned to practice, seemingly at full speed ... RB Miles Sanders said he finally met former Eagles star Brian Westbrook at a charity event Saturday. Westbrook is one of the NFL’s all-time best receivers from the running back position; Sanders was a smooth receiver as a rookie but struggled with catching the ball last season. Sanders said Westbrook told him that “it’s all about confidence. … Just stay confident, and know what I can do in the passing game.” … S Anthony Harris, asked to name a teammate who might be ready for a breakout season, went with Alex Singleton, who has been the team’s best linebacker this summer, despite getting a late start on camp after a COVID-19 quarantine.