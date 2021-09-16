The 49ers have rotated backs throughout coach Kyle Shanahan’s tenure with a different player leading the team in rushing each year. With Raheem Mostert out with a season-ending knee injury, that streak will increase to five straight years. Sixth-round rookie Elijah Mitchell stepped in for Mostert last week and became the first rookie not drafted in the first three rounds since Ronnie Coleman in 1974 to rush for at least 100 yards in a season opener with 104 yards on 19 carries. Third-rounder Trey Sermon should be active this week and Jamycal Hasty is also an option.