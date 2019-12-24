“He had a Grade 2 sprain of the LCL and will be out for the game,” McVay said Tuesday.

Ramsey should recover in 4 to 6 weeks and is not expected to require surgery, McVay said.

Ramsey had 33 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in nine games with the Rams after being acquired from Jacksonville in a trade on Oct. 15.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD