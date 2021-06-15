NOTES: RB Chris Carson and DE Aldon Smith were also excused from minicamp, Carroll said. Smith was arrested in Louisiana on a battery charge earlier in the offseason. ... LT Duane Brown was in attendance but not participating. Carroll indicated that was a maintenance decision but there was also a report from NFL Network that the 35-year-old wants a new contract. Brown’s deal expires after the season. “We’re always talking about the business stuff, so that’s always something that’s topical because he is in his last year coming up,” Carroll said. “But everything’s going great and he’s had a great offseason so far.” ... RB Rashaad Penny and WR D’Wayne Eskridge also were not participating. Penny had surgery on his left knee in the offseason, while Eskridge, Seattle’s second-round draft pick in April, has a toe injury.