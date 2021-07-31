When on the field in tandem with 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, Jackson gives the Patriots a solid one-two punch at cornerback. However, Gilmore, who is in the last year of his contract and has made it clear he is looking for a new deal, is on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to rehabilitate from the quadriceps injury that put him on the injured reserve list late last season.