The finalists, in alphabetical order:
Lance Alworth
Raymond Berry
Fred Biletnikoff
Cris Carter
Tom Fears
Larry Fitzgerald
Marvin Harrison
Bob Hayes
Elroy Hirsch
Don Huston
Michael Irvin
Calvin Johnson
Charlie Joiner
Steve Largent
Dante Lavelli
James Lofton
Don Maynard
Randy Moss
Terrell Owens
Pete Pihos
Jerry Rice
John Stallworth
Charley Taylor
Paul Warfield
