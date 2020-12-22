Fatukasi has a career-high 37 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in his third NFL season.
Langi injured his neck against the Rams, ending what was a breakout season. He’s third on the Jets with a career-high 60 tackles and had started the past seven games at inside linebacker following the trade of Avery Williamson to Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.
