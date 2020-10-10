Bell had 14 yards on six carries and two catches for 32 yards in the opener before being injured.
New York also announced it signed offensive lineman Jimmy Murray to the active roster, and elevated quarterback Mike White and defensive back Lamar Jackson from the practice squad.
With Sam Darnold out for the game with a sprained right shoulder, Joe Flacco will start and White will serve as his backup against Arizona.
The Jets also released linebacker Alec Ogletree and wide receiver Josh Malone. Ogletree had three tackles in two games, including one start, after being signed to the practice squad in Week 1. Malone caught four passes for 16 yards in four games, and averaged 20 yards on seven kickoff returns.
