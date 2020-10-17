Safety Marqui Christian was released to make room on the active roster.
The speedy Smith has been sidelined since training camp, when he suffered a core muscle injury that required surgery. Smith’s return boosts a Jets receiving corps that has been ravaged by injuries since the summer.
Smith joins Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith as wide receivers on the active roster. Perriman has missed three games with a sprained ankle but is expected to return Sunday.
Cashman injured his groin during the season opener and had been sidelined since.
Christian signed with New York on Sept. 23 and played in one game.
