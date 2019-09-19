On Thursday, Adams didn’t back down from those comments. He says the call bothered him because he believed it to be legal, and adds that next time, he might just tag a player on the hip and say, “He’s it.” Adams also suggested the NFL put quarterbacks in red no-contact jerseys.

He adds that the officials went to the Jets’ coaching staff and said they made the incorrect call on that penalty.

