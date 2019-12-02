Gase adds that it’s a “legit week-to-week” injury that the team will monitor throughout the week. Adams will likely sit out practice Wednesday, but his status is uncertain beyond that. Gase would not confirm whether it is a high ankle sprain.

Quarterback Sam Darnold is OK after tweaking a knee in the game and he calls it a “non-issue.” He’s also dealing with sore ribs, but says he’s fine.

Cornerback Brian Poole is in the concussion protocol after being cleared for a head injury during the game. Fellow cornerback Arthur Maulet has a strained calf.

Gase says nose tackle Steve McLendon is “banged up all over the place,” leaving his status for the game against the Dolphins uncertain.

