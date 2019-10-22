Gase says Tuesday it bothered him and the team that the comment was broadcast and they’re looking into their cooperation with the networks going forward.
Select players are mic’d up during prime-time games and NFL Films has a representative listening on site. The representative then will approve the comments to air — in this case, on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD