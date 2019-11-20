Bell says the NFL should find players who are actually violating the rule and stop subjecting him to the tests.

The random drug testing is part of a collectively bargained policy between the NFL and NFL Players Association. An independent administrator determines via a computer program which players are tested each week.

Bell was suspended by the NFL for two games in 2014 while he was with Pittsburgh after he was charged with marijuana possession and DUI. He was also suspended four games in 2016 for missing a test.

