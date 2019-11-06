Gase says Bell was pressing to practice Wednesday, but the coaches and training staff discouraged that. Bell was inside the Jets’ facility working with trainers while his teammates practiced outside.

Bell is off to a sluggish start in his first season with the Jets. He has 415 yards on 125 carries, a 3.3 average that ranks as the lowest of his career. Bell ranks second on the team with 40 receptions.

