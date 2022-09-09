Jets' Brown out with shoulder injury, Fant to start at LT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets left tackle Duane Brown will miss the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury that could sideline him for at least a few weeks. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday the team was still gathering medical information on Brown’s shoulder, but acknowledged there’s a chance the 37-year-old offensive lineman could end up on injured reserve. That would sideline him for at least four games.

George Fant will slide from right tackle to left and start Sunday in Brown’s place. Rookie Max Mitchell, a fourth-round draft pick, will start at right tackle.

Saleh said he thought Brown was injured in practice Monday. After an off day, Brown didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday — and wasn’t at the facility Thursday during the practice session because he was having his shoulder evaluated.

Advertisement

Brown was signed to a two-year, $22 million contract last month after right tackle Mekhi Becton was lost for the season because of a knee injury. Fant, who was initially slated to start at left tackle, slid over to the right side after Brown was signed. Brown has played left tackle all 14 of his previous NFL seasons.

The news caps a rough week of injury news for the Jets, who announced Wednesday that quarterback Zach Wilson would not return until the Jets’ game at Pittsburgh on Oct. 2 at the earliest while recovering from a bone bruise and torn meniscus in his right knee. Joe Flacco is starting Sunday in Wilson’s place.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

GiftOutline Gift Article