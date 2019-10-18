Jonotthan Harrison would start at center if Kalil can’t play. Harrison was the projected starter until Kalil came out of retirement and signed with the Jets in August. Gase says the Jets are lucky to have a player such as Harrison who has experience as a starter at the position.
New York could be without another starter on the offensive line as left tackle Kelvin Beachum won’t practice for the second straight day with an ankle injury.
