Mosley declared after practice that he will be on the field against the Patriots unless he gets hurt before the game. The team had not previously announced that Mosley will return Monday night.

Mosley’s return is a huge boost to the Jets’ defense. He made an immediate impact for New York in the opener with an interception returned for a touchdown and a fumble recovery against the Bills before being injured.

