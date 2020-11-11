He was waived Tuesday.
Ballentine joins a crowded cornerbacks room with the Jets, who have now have eight players at the spot including Brian Poole — who is dealing with a knee injury — Pierre Desir, Bless Austin, Arthur Maulet, Bryce Hall, Javelin Guidry and Lamar Jackson.
Ballentine’s roommate and teammate Dwane Simmons was killed in a shooting at an off-campus party in Kansas the night the cornerback was drafted in 2019. Ballentine was wounded, but played in 13 games as a rookie last season, including two starts.
