Copeland says he failed the test on April 15, and the NFL announced his suspension on Aug. 21.

He says he sent all the supplements he was taking to a third-party laboratory, which found one of them to have contained a substance banned by the NFL. He says the supplement was recommended by a nutritionist.

Copeland is planning to file a lawsuit later this week in New Jersey. He wouldn’t name the company or the supplement since it is a soon-to-be pending legal matter.

