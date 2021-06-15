NOTES: Saleh said all 90 players on the roster reported for minicamp. ... Saleh cut out the third day of on-field practices scheduled for Thursday, saying the players and coaches got a lot of good work in together during the offseason. “Just felt like it would be good for organizational meetings and cross some t’s and dot some i’s,” he said. ... Saleh confirmed the Jets “had discussions” about bringing in Nick Mullens as a backup for Wilson, but said the team wanted to give Mike White and James Morgan a chance to show what they can do. Mullens, who spent his first four seasons with San Francisco, signed with Philadelphia on Monday.