NOTES: LT Mekhi Becton was a full participant for the third straight day after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol. He struggled during several training camp practices and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said a few weeks ago that last year’s first-round pick was “going through some things.” Becton also missed some practices while dealing with his head injury. While Becton said he could’ve performed better this summer, he acknowledged the comments by LaFleur “confused” him. Becton also said he never approached LaFleur to talk about the comments. ... Saleh made a noticeable wardrobe change Friday, audibling from his usual Jets gear and instead wearing a Passaic County Technical Institute T-shirt. It was to recognize the Lady Bulldogs winning the first varsity Jets/Nike Girls High School Flag Football League championship in New Jersey history in June. Saleh will recognize a local high school team each week during his Friday news conferences. ... The Jets signed former Alabama OL Ross Pierschbacher to the practice squad. Pierschbacher was a fifth-round pick of Washington in 2019 and most recently spent time with Philadelphia.