NOTES: Saleh said he is considering playing the Jets’ starters — including rookie QB Zach Wilson — on Friday night against the Eagles, but probably not more than a half. He added that playing time is still being discussed. ... LT Mekhi Becton is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after injuring his head during practice Tuesday. ... RB La’Mical Perine is dealing with a foot injury. ... Rookie CB Brandin Echols was a full participant after injuring his hip late in practice Tuesday. ... Saleh didn’t anticipate either WR Elijah Moore or LG Alijah Vera-Tucker — both rookies coming off injuries — playing Friday night. ... The Jets hired longtime assistant and former NFL quarterback Matt Cavanagh as a senior offensive assistant. He’ll fill some of the role that had been expected to be filled by Gregg Knapp, who died on July 22 after being hit by a car while riding his bike five days earlier.