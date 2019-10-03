If the swelling has subsided, Darnold could be cleared to play. The 22-year-old quarterback says he has been practicing as if he will play. But Darnold wants to be safe and make sure “I’m not going to die” if he does take the field.
He adds that he has customized padding that he’ll wear when he can play to protect his spleen area.
