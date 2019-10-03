FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold is eager to play in a game again, but the New York Jets quarterback is focused on his health and safety before returning to the field.

Darnold has not played since the season opener because of mononucleosis and has been dealing with an enlarged spleen, a common symptom of the illness. The quarterback will have an ultrasound on the spleen Friday and have blood tests _ all which could determine whether he’ll play Sunday at Philadelphia.