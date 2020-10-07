Darnold, who was injured last Thursday night against Denver, is week to week. The team will see how the quarterback feels after he rests this week.

“Hopefully he gets better quickly and he doesn’t miss too much time,” Gase said.

It marks the third straight year in Darnold’s young NFL career that he will miss at least a game. He was sidelined for three games as a rookie with a sprained foot and then three more last year while dealing with mononucleosis.

AD

AD

“He’s in a lot of pain,” Gase said. “To go out and practice, it would be very difficult for him right now.”

Darnold sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder when he was sacked late in the first quarter by Denver’s Alexander Johnson. He stayed in for one more play and handed the ball off before heading to the locker room to be examined. Darnold appeared to have avoided serious injury when he came back into the game during the Jets’ next offensive series.

Gase said he and the team aren’t second-guessing the decision to have Darnold return since he’s now going to miss at least one game.

“At that time, the guys thought that was the right thing to do,” Gase said. “He wanted to go back in and knew what it was. Obviously, after the game, the next game, he was a lot more sore than he was in real time. They weren’t worried about further damage. It would be hard for him to go practice this week.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL