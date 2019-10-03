AP PRO32 RANKING _ Jets No. 31, Eagles No. 11

JETS OFFENSE _ OVERALL (32), RUSH (28), PASS (32).

JETS DEFENSE _ OVERALL (19), RUSH (8), PASS (27).

EAGLES OFFENSE _ OVERALL (16), RUSH (13), PASS (20).

EAGLES DEFENSE _ OVERALL (22), RUSH (4), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES _ Eagles 10-0 all-time vs. Jets. ... Jets coming off bye-week break. ... QB situation was uncertain as of midweek with Sam Darnold returning to practice for first time since being diagnosed with mononucleosis, but hadn’t yet been cleared for contact. If Darnold can’t go, Luke Falk would make second straight start. Falk was 12 of 22 for 98 yards in NFL debut vs. Patriots in Week 3. ... Offense struggling mightily, coinciding with having started different QBs in each of first three games with Darnold going Week 1 vs. Buffalo, Trevor Siemian in Week 2 vs. Cleveland and Falk at New England. Defense has outscored offense 15-11 so far. Jets have gotten just 36 first downs, compared to 60 by opponents. Just 9 of 43 (20.9 percent) on third downs. ... RB Le’Veon Bell has been workhorse so far for Jets after sitting out last season with Pittsburgh. Leads team with 163 yards rushing on 56 carries and tied with Jamison Crowder for most catches with 20 for 121 yards and a TD. ... S Jamal Adams returned INT for first career TD in game vs. Patriots. ... Rookie DL Quinnen Williams set to return after missing two games with sprained ankle. ... LB C.J. Mosley could miss third straight game with groin injury. ... LB Neville Hewitt has stepped up in starting role, filling in at MIKE spot during Mosley’s injury. One of only five players with at least two sacks and an INT this season. Tied for second on Jets with 18 total tackles. ... DL Leonard Williams still looking for first sack of season. ... DB Arthur Maulet recovered muffed punt vs. Patriots for TD, giving Jets three special teams scores _ tied for most in NFL. ... Since replacing Kaare Vedvik after Week 1, K Sam Ficken has made only FG attempt and both PATs. ... Eagles QB Carson Wentz has 14 TDs, 2 INTs, 108.9 passer rating in past seven at home. ... RB Jordan Howard had two rushing TDs and receiving TD last week, his first game with both. ... TE Zach Ertz has 70 receptions for 795 yards and six TDs in past eight at home. ... Eagles first in NFL with a 56.1 percent third-down conversion rate. ... Eagles have second-best home record (21-7) since 2016. ... Fantasy tip: Crowder is a solid bet against banged-up secondary plus Jets should pile up yards playing from behind.

