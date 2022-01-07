“End Philly gun violence is part of the NFL’s Inspire Change platform,” Eagles president Don Smolenski said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “Our players, they don’t just play here. They work here and they live here. Their families are here. They’re embedded in the community. And, like all of us in 2021, just hearing about, reading about, seeing the loss of life and the number of shootings and homicides in the city of Philadelphia, it affects us and we’re aware of what’s going on in the community.