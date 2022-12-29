Jets face Seahawks with playoff hopes at stake for both

STATS AND STUFF: The Jets are on a four-game losing streak, their longest skid in coach Robert Saleh’s two-year tenure. ... New York is trying to avoid its first five-game skid since 2020, when the Jets opened the season by losing their first 13 games. ... Despite their recent slump, the Jets can still make the playoffs if they win their final two games (at Seattle and Miami) and New England loses one of its last two (home vs. Miami and at Buffalo). ... In three starts this season, White is 80 of 129 (62%) for 952 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions and an 85.8% quarterback rating. ... After a hot start during which undrafted rookie RB Zonovan Knight ran for 230 yards on 46 carries in his first three games, he has been held to just 21 yards on 19 attempts in his past two. ... WR Garrett Wilson has the most receptions (71) and yards receiving (996) by a rookie in franchise history. He leads NFL rookies in both categories. Wilson is 4 yards away from having the 26th 1,000-yard receiving season in franchise history, and first since Brandon Marshall (1,502) and Eric Decker (1,027) in 2015. ... DT Quinnen Williams, a first-time Pro Bowl selection, has a career-high 12 sacks this season and 27½ for his career. That’s the second-most sacks by a Jets player through his first 55 games since the stat began to be recorded, according to TruMedia. John Abraham has the most with 43½. ... CB Sauce Gardner joined Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen as the only rookies this season to be selected to the Pro Bowl. Gardner leads the NFL with 16 passes defensed. Woolen is tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions. ... The Seahawks have lost three straight at home for the second straight season. They have not lost four straight home games in a single season since 2008. ... Seattle can still make the playoffs winning its final two games and getting one loss by Washington. ... Seahawks QB Geno Smith was a second-round pick by the Jets in 2013 out of West Virginia. Smith threw for 5,962 yards and 28 TDs with 36 INTs in 33 games, including 30 starts, for the Jets from 2013-16. ... RB Kenneth Walker III rushed for 107 yards last week vs. Kansas City, his first 100-yard game since Week 9. ... WR DK Metcalf has a career-high 86 receptions on the season and has topped 1,000 yards receiving for the second time. ... DE Darrell Taylor has sacks in three of his past four games and is second on the team with six on the season. ... DE Uchenna Nwosu needs one sack to reach double figures for the first time in his career. ... The Seahawks have not forced a turnover in the past three games.