FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams looks on as his players run drills at the team’s NFL football training facility in Florham Park, N.J. Odell Beckham Jr. says former Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams instructed his players to “take me out” of a preseason game in 2017. The Pro Bowl wide receiver sustained an ankle injury when Cleveland’s Briean Boddy-Calhoun cut his legs out while he was with the New York Giants. Beckham said current Cleveland players told him that Williams instructed them to “take me out of the game, and it’s preseason.” (Julio Cortez, File/Associated Press)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams says he and his coaching staff don’t instruct players to use dirty tactics against opponents, as Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. accuses.

Williams said Friday he has never told any players to take cheap shots, and his defenses play within the NFL’s rules.

Beckham accused Williams on Thursday of getting him injured in a preseason game two years ago while the receiver was with the Giants and Williams was a coach on the Browns’ staff. Beckham said he was told by current Browns teammates they were instructed to take him out of the game.

Williams first jokingly asked who Beckham is, then said the media is cooperating by giving the receiver’s comments attention.

Williams also bristled when asked about his Bountygate past, insisting someone else ask another question.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.