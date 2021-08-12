“But then I started getting these weird fevers,” he recalled. “I would be at 104 degrees just randomly or I’d go all the way down to 94, a sub-fever. And it would happen all the time, like every other day. I’d be falling asleep in class, just covered in sweat. My parents didn’t know what was going on and they took me to the doctor multiple times. The doctor said, ‘You’re fine, nothing’s wrong.’ They tested my white cell count and they couldn’t find anything.”