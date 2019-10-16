The Jets have their first practice of the week on Thursday with their game Monday night at home against undefeated New England.

Coach Adam Gase says Wednesday that Mosley has been progressing over the past week. He adds that getting the playmaking linebacker back would be as impactful as the Jets getting their starting quarterback back.

Sam Darnold returned last Sunday after missing three games while recovering from mononucleosis and led New York to a 24-22 win over Dallas.

