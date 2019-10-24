STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jets have won four of past five in series. ... Jets coming off lopsided loss to Patriots in which ESPN cameras and microphones caught QB Sam Darnold saying he was “seeing ghosts.” Comment went viral and angered the team. Darnold ended up with worst performance of two-year pro career. He completed 11 of 32 passes for 86 yards with four interceptions, a lost fumble and 3.6 rating. ... Adding injury to insult, Darnold had a toenail removed the following day and spent time wearing padded shoes to ease the pain. ... Darnold threw for 167 yards and a touchdown in previous game against Jaguars. ... Darnold had more than 250 yards passing and at least two TDs in past two against AFC South teams. ... RB Le’Veon Bell, averaging career-low 3.3 yards a carry, had season-high 70 yards rushing last week. Had 118 yards from scrimmage (82 rushing, 36 receiving) in only game in Jacksonville. Has notched at least 90 yards from scrimmage in nine consecutive games against AFC South teams. ... S Jamal Adams had 12 tackles in previous game against Jacksonville. ... Jets rookie DT Quinnen Williams and Jaguars rookie LB Quincy Williams are brothers. The Birmingham, Alabama, natives have more than 60 friends and family members coming to witness their first game against each other at any level. ... Quincy Williams (hamstring) among growing list of injuries at LB position. D.J. Alexander (foot) was placed on injured reserve this week, and Williams, Najee Goode (toe) and Leon Jacobs (hamstring) unlikely to play. ... Rookie LB Joe Giles-Harris, called up from practice squad, expected to make NFL debut. ... QB Gardner Minshew has four TD passes and two interceptions in three home games. Leads all rookie QBs with 95.7 rating. ... RB Leonard Fournette third in NFL with 918 yards from scrimmage. Has four straight games with at least 115 yards from scrimmage. ... WR DJ Chark leads AFC with 581 yards receiving and 17.6 yards a catch (minimum 20 receptions). ... DE Calais Campbell has seven sacks in past seven homes games. ... Rookie DE Josh Allen has sack in three straight games and leads all rookies with five. ... Fantasy tip: Jaguars PK Josh Lambo has become a safe pick. He’s made 20 consecutive field-goal attempts, including 18 in a row this season, and all 10 extra points. Lambo hasn’t missed at home, making 33 straight since signing with Jacksonville in 2017.