Johnson calls Gase “a good man, good coach,” and says he likes how Gase has maintained a positive dynamic in the facility despite the Jets facing lots of adversity and sitting at 2-7.

Johnson says the losing has been “exceedingly frustrating,” but adds that he believes Gase and Douglas will be able to “lead the Jets to a great future.”

Gase replaced the fired Todd Bowles last January, and Douglas was hired to replace Mike Maccagnan in June.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD