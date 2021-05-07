“Oh, it’s a blessing, first, to get to this point, and I’m always thankful,” Saleh said. “From a coordinator standpoint, the scope is bigger, so I don’t want to sound arrogant or anything. There’s obviously things that will change on game day and all that stuff, but from a practice standpoint — coaching coaches and helping players get to where they need to be so that they can achieve their best — I do think that there’s a lot of carryover. Not to sound arrogant, I know there’s going to be a lot of stuff along the road, but it’s been awesome.”