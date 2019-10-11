Mosley has been sidelined since injuring his groin in the season opener against Buffalo.
Osemele will be out for a second straight game while dealing with knee and shoulder ailments. He didn’t practice this week while also dealing with an illness.
Anderson hurt a shoulder last week at Philadelphia, and will likely miss a game for the first time since signing with the Jets before last season.
Linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf), cornerback Nate Hairston (knee) and wide receivers Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) and Josh Bellamy (shoulder) are questionable.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.