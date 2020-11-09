Becton then was led to the blue medical tent behind the Jets’ sideline, where he remained for a few minutes before walking to what appeared to be the X-ray room.
He missed most of three games earlier this season with a shoulder injury, but has been a bright spot for the 0-8 Jets in the games he has played.
Chuma Edoga replaced Becton at left tackle.
Patriots left tackle Isiah Wynn also briefly left in the first half with an ankle injury, but returned.
