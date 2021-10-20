Rookie Jamien Sherwood would likely take over Mosley’s role as the Mike linebacker who relays plays to the defense. Quincy Williams, a waiver claim from Jacksonville, has been a pleasant surprise while ranking second on the team with 31 tackles. The Jets also have Blake Cashman on the active roster, and linebacker Noah Dawkins on the practice squad. New York protected Dawkins on the practice squad this week to assure he wouldn’t be signed by another team.