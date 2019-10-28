Mosley injured his groin in the season opener against Buffalo and missed four games before returning last Monday night against New England. But he said he didn’t feel 100% during that game and sat out against Jacksonville on Sunday.
The Jets signed Mosley to a five-year, $85 million deal in March after he played his first five NFL seasons in Baltimore.
Gase also says center Ryan Kalil will also be week to week with a knee injury.
