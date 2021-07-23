Each of the players count on New York’s active roster and can be activated at any point.
The Jets’ rookies reported for camp this week, with veterans scheduled to be at the facility by next Tuesday. The team’s first camp practice under new coach Robert Saleh is scheduled for next Wednesday.
Maye and the Jets were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract earlier this month, so the star safety will play this season under his franchise tag tender. He’ll make $10.6 million this season and could be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
Williams needed surgery after he broke a bone in a foot during the spring. Saleh said he was hopeful Williams would be ready in time for the start of camp.
