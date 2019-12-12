New York placed several key players on the inactive list for Thursday night’s game, including safety Jamal Adams (ankle), cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) and receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring).
Baltimore’s inactive list included offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) and special teams standout Chris Board (concussion). Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) was active despite seeing limited action in practice this week.
Other inactives for the Jets: CB Brian Poole; RB Bilal Powell; OL Chuma Edoga; and DL Quinnen Williams.
Also inactive for Baltimore: WR Jaleel Scott; CB Anthony Averett; G Ben Powers; DT Justin Ellis and QB Trace McSorley.
