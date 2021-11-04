But White was the bigger loss, going out after New York’s second offensive series. He went into the medical tent after throwing a touchdown pass to tie the score at 7.
Josh Johnson, who once played for the Colts, replaced White. The 26-year-old White was 7 of 11 with 95 yards and the TD when he left.
He became an instant sensation last Sunday with an impressive first NFL starting debut while leading the Jets to a 34-31 come-from-behind victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. White, who was starting for the injured Zach Wilson, threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, and caught a 2-point conversion pass after tossing the go-ahead TD score. His 37 completions were the most by a quarterback in his first NFL start.
Indy lost cornerback-kick returner Isaiah Rodgers after a hard tackle on the kickoff to open the second half. There was no immediate report of the injury or his status.
