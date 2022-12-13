Jets QB White says ribs 'good,' waiting on docs' clearance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — A few sore ribs didn’t get in the way of Mike White doing some serious shopping. The New York Jets quarterback joined several of his teammates Tuesday night in hosting 25 students from Brooklyn Community Services’ Jets Academy in a shopping spree at a Dick’s Sporting Goods.

And White had no trouble helping sort through workout gear, sports equipment and bicycle racks while filling shopping carts.

“The ribs are good,” White said with a smile. “They’re good, yeah.”

White was twice forced out of the Jets' 20-12 loss at Buffalo on Sunday after taking big hits. He returned both times, but was sent to the hospital after the game to be examined further. White was cleared to fly home with the team and then Monday said he's “ready to roll.”

“Any time, especially this fresh after a game, your body’s going to be sore — especially when it’s a divisional game in the cold and against a team like Buffalo,” White said Tuesday night. “You’re going to wake up a little extra sore.”

White was unsure if he’d be ready to practice Wednesday as the Jets (7-6) begin preparations for their home game Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

“I’m just taking it day by day and just waiting to see what the doctors tell me,” White said. “That stuff’s a little above my pay grade. ... I was able to shop, which is good.”

White was among about a dozen Jets players, including offensive linemen George Fant and Dan Feeney; defensive linemen Carl Lawson, Solomon Thomas, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff; tight end Tyler Conklin; and linebacker Quincy Williams, who roamed the aisles with young, wide-eyed shoppers from the Jets Academy.

All 116 students enrolled at the after-school program received a $250 gift card provided by Fant, Thomas, former Jets defensive lineman Leger Douzable, and the Jets Foundation.

“Man, we’re going around with the kids, trying things on, having fun and checking out some shoes, jerseys and jackets,” Fant said. “They’re enjoying it. That’s the best part about it. This is something just cool to do.”

NOTES: The Jets placed LB Marcell Harris on the practice squad injured reserve list with an ankle injury. ... DL Marquiss Spencer was re-signed to the practice squad. ... Pittsburgh signed DL Jonathan Marshall, a sixth-round draft pick last year, off the Jets’ practice squad.

